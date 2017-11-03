Home
Klamath Falls aviation company on runway to growth

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A worldwide aviation company with headquarters in Klamath Falls is getting ready to expand.

Former Klamath County Sheriff Tim Evinger has been with the Emergency Airlift/Century Aviation company for about four years.

“We transport sick and injured people worldwide, hospital to hospital,” Evinger said. “And we also provide executive charter services to businesses.”

The company owns 15 aircraft, all of which are maintained at the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport.

“Klamath Falls is our worldwide headquarters,” Evinger explained. “We have about 30 employees here, we also have bases in Hawaii and in Florida.”

Evinger’s link to the company began during his time as sheriff.  “The president of Emergency Airlift and Century Aviation is Mr. Ed Langerveld, he also is a volunteer at the Sheriff’s Office, and that’s where I met him.”

The company is preparing to grow, as the city considers a $5,000,000 hanger expansion project.

City Council is also considering extending the company’s lease for 40 years.

“It has a lot of similarities to law enforcement,” said Vice-President Evinger. “It’s a very dynamic job, and it’s very exciting to be part of such a growing successful business here in Klamath Falls.”

Much of the construction cost of a new hanger would be covered through a three million dollar ‘Connect Oregon’ grant.

The expansion, and lease extension issues will go before the Klamath Falls City Council Monday night.

