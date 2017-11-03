Safety tips for parents with Daylight Savings time coming to an end

Medford, Or.- It’s that time of year again. Daylight Saving time starts at 2 a.m. this Sunday.
And setting the clock back an hour means kids will be walking home from the bus in the dark. Medford School District is asking parents to be especially careful beginning next week.
“Parents can actually encourage their kids to dress in light reflecting clothing and to also possibly carry a flash light,” Natalie Hurd, communications specialist with Medford School District said.
School officials also encourage kids waiting for the bus to take a couple steps back from the sidewalk or wait on their drive way.
“It can make all the difference to have a little bit of light to shine when you’re waiting for the bus stop so motorist know you are there,” she said.