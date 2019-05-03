Klamath Falls man pleads guilty to hatchet assault on parents

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man charged with killing his mother and assaulting his father with a hatchet pleaded guilty but insane.
In court documents filed last year, police said Cheney Hardt admitted he intended to kill his parents.
The attack happened at the home of the Hardt family in the Falcon Heights area of Klamath Falls last May.
Julie Hardt died from her injuries the day after the attack.
Friday afternoon, Cheney Hardt appeared in Klamath County court and pleaded guilty but for insanity to three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of first-degree assault, prosecutors said.
Hardt was committed to the Psychiatric Security Review Board for life and incarcerated at the Oregon State Hospital.
“This case brings attention to the significant need for greater mental health services and intervention with our community,” Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said. “Early identification and treatment of mental illness provides for the greater protection of community and can avert tragedy.”