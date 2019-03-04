Klamath Falls man wins $100,000 playing lottery

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man just won $100,000 from a single scratch-it ticket.
The Oregon Lottery said William Blackwell Jr. was taking one of his daily walks in Moore Park when he decided to stop to grab something to drink and a lottery ticket.
“I walk every day at Moore Park and I stopped on the way to get a Lottery ticket,” Blackwell said. “When I stopped at the gas station, I thought I should get some tickets. I got two of the Cash Attack tickets, if I hadn’t gotten that second ticket, I wouldn’t have won.”
Blackwell plans on using the money to pay for new carpet in his home and to help his mother buy a better car.
“This still hasn’t sunk in that I won,” he said. “All I know is I am spreading the wealth. I am going to help my mom and give the clerk who sold me the tickets a tip.”