Skier dies on Mt. Bachelor after falling into tree well

BEND, Ore. – An experienced skier died after falling into a tree well on Mt. Bachelor, mirroring a tragic death that occurred less than a month ago on Mt. Ashland.
KTVZ reports 53-year-old Kenneth Brundidge was skiing on Mt. Bachelor with friends and a family member on Friday, March 1.
While in an expert-only area west of the Sparks Lake Run, Brundidge became separated from his companions. When they noticed Brundidge was missing, his friends went looking for him and eventually enlisted the help of the ski patrol.
Another skier came across Brundidge upside-down in a tree well—a loose area of snow around a tree, often hidden from view. He was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
Brundidge was described by KTVZ as an “experienced skier and loving, fun-loving husband and father who lived his life to the fullest…”
The tragic death comes just weeks after ski patrol member Jonathan Patrick Likeke Walker died after falling into a tree well on Mt. Ashland. The 23-year-old was described as “a man of the mountains” and an “exceptional person in every aspect of life.”
In addition to the deaths of Brundidge and Walker, a 42-year-old man was found dead last month in a tree well on Mount Hood, The Oregonian reported.
According to deepsnowsafety.org, it isn’t easy to identify a tree well from sight alone. It’s best to avoid trees in general, particularly in ungroomed areas.
You can read more about the dangers here: https://www.deepsnowsafety.org