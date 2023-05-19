Klamath Project water supply allocations increase

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – There’s positive news this year for thousands of acres of croplands in the Klamath Basin.

Based on improved spring hydrology and updated forecasts, the Bureau of Reclamation announced a boost in Klamath Project water supply allocations.

“With the improved hydrologic conditions, we are thankful more water is available to meet the needs of Klamath Basin communities while also meeting the needs of endangered species,” said Reclamation Regional Director Ernest Conant. “Although we are not seeing a return to normal expectations for snow and rain, we are pleased that conditions are on the upswing after three consecutive years of extreme drought.”

Higher lake levels this spring will benefit endangered sucker fish, Reclamation said. Salmon will also benefit from larger releases from Upper Klamath Lake.

Full details of the 2023 Klamath Project’s allocations and operations are outlined in the 2023 Annual Operations Plan.

