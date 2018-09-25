Klondike Fire continues to be active

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Weather conditions and dry fuels continue to feed the Klondike Fire burning in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
On Monday, the National Weather Service declared a Red Flag Warning in the area of the fire due to higher than normal temperatures, low humidity and increased winds. Visible smoke columns rose above the fire, sending smoke southwest to the communities of Brookings and Gold Beach.
Tuesday, dry and windy weather caused active fire behavior in the interior of the Klondike Fire, increasing the size by 7,600 in the past 24 hours. However, containment lines held steady with the help of air support.
Where terrain and winds align, analysts expect abundant fire within the perimeter.
The Klondike Fire is now estimated to cover 154,663 acres. It remains 72% contained.