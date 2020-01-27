Kobe Bryant remembered after fatal helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Fans are mourning the untimely death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine killed after a chopper crash Sunday morning in the hills just outside of Los Angeles.
Investigators continue their work at the crash site while fans around the world continue to remember and honor the iconic champion.
More than 24 hours after the crash, fans are still gathering at the Staples Center in Downtown L.A. Many are emotional, stunned and, like investigators, searching for answers.
Among those on board the downed plane were college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa. Also, 13-year-old Payton Chester and her mom, Sarah and girls basketball coach Christina Mauser.
The group was reportedly traveling to a youth basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.
Investigators now trying to piece together how and why it happened.
Witnesses say the chopper was flying through heavy fog.
Kobe Bryant was a five-time champion, an all-star for 18 seasons and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Off the court, he was a winner as well, creating a multi-media company and winning an Oscar for best animated short film in 2018.
In March of 2018, Bryant said, “As basketball players, we’re supposed to shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we did a little bit more than that.”
Bryant, a husband and father of four, is being remembered for so much more..
The memorial at the Staples Center continues to grow.
The Lakers’ first game since the tragic accident is scheduled for Tuesday night in L.A. against their in-town rivals, the Clippers.