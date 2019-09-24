Lakeview schools closed due to threat

LAKEVIEW, Ore.— Lakeview school district closed all schools on Monday after a violent threat was made online.
Will Cahill, Lake County Schools superintendent, says the threat was found on social media on Saturday night.
He says due to the details of the threat, they decided to cancel all classes and sporting events.
Klamath Community College-Lake County also canceled classes for Monday.
All schools will also be closed on Tuesday while the sheriff’s office continues the investigation.
