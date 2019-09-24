Home
Hometown Buffet closes unexpectedly in Medford

Hometown Buffet closes unexpectedly in Medford

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Hometown Buffet in Medford closed its doors on Monday.

The company posted a sign on their door reading: To our valued guests, this location is now closed. Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location very soon.

Some employees say they weren’t notified of the closure and were told they would receive their final checks this week.

Hometown Buffet has been unexpectedly closing stores dating back to 2016.

The closest happened in Redding this July with the same notification posted on their doors.

NBC5 has reached out to Hometown Buffet headquarters to find out what prompted the sudden closure, but haven’t heard back yet.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »