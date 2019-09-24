Hometown Buffet closes unexpectedly in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Hometown Buffet in Medford closed its doors on Monday.
The company posted a sign on their door reading: To our valued guests, this location is now closed. Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location very soon.
Some employees say they weren’t notified of the closure and were told they would receive their final checks this week.
Hometown Buffet has been unexpectedly closing stores dating back to 2016.
The closest happened in Redding this July with the same notification posted on their doors.
NBC5 has reached out to Hometown Buffet headquarters to find out what prompted the sudden closure, but haven’t heard back yet.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”