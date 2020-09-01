Lane County wildfire prompts evacuations

MAPLETON, Ore. (KEZI/CNN) – Firefighters in Lane County are working to put out a growing wildfire.
Officials say the Sweet Creek Milepost 2 is burning in steep terrain in private forestland on the south side of the Siuslaw River near the community of Mapleton.
As of Monday evening, the flames stretched to over 500 acres.
People living in eight homes have been told to leave the area. 24 other homes have been warned that they also may have to evacuate. An emergency shelter has been set up.
Crews are using all resources possible to extinguish this fire.
Marcus Kauffman with the Oregon Department of Forestry said, “We have a combination of hand crews and equipment crews. We have half a dozen dozers, an excavator, a timber processing, and
they are working together to build that dozer line, hand line.”
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.