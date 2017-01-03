Late night crash kills man in Josephine County

Grants Pass, Ore.- A multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 5 late Monday night killed a Springfield man.
Oregon State Police and emergency workers responded to the crash near milepost 55 (Grants Pass) at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof. The male driver, 44 of Springfield, had died.
According to OSP, a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling northbound on I-5 when it left the road and crashed into a 2004 GMC Yukon parked on the shoulder of the interstate. After the crash, the Ford rolled over onto its roof.
Three passengers in the Ford were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.