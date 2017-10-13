Lawsuit against SOU; claims of violations of disability act

Ashland, Ore.– A lawsuit has been filed against Southern Oregon University by a student who claims he failed two classes because the school didn’t accommodate for his learning disability.
The student… Mikhail Savona, 22, suffers from dyslexia and dyscalculia, disabilities the lawsuit says the university was aware of when he was admitted. The school apparently admitted him under special circumstances after it waived his SAT and ACT scores.
The suit claims two professors didn’t provide the additional time needed to take tests or an oral test taking option – accommodations needed to be made by law through the Americans with Disabilities Act. Due to the lack thereof, Savona failed the two classes, one of which was a requirement in order to graduate.
Savona’s lawyer, Chris Cauble, spoke on his behalf explaining how there was an inconsistency from each professor on how they handled Savona in their class. While some were more than ready to help accommodate Savona, others did not comply. Cauble hopes this litigation can push the university to change policies not only for Savona but for other students who may have been affected or might be affected by the current policies.
“This is about forcing change in the way the university is applying its procedures,” said Cauble. “And allow him to be successful and graduate.”
SOU has not responded to the suit, and a spokesperson declined comment.