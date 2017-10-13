Medford murder investigation continues

Medford, Ore. — A follow up to a murder investigation involving a 15-year-old girl accused of killing her father.
The teen, her 19-year-old boyfriend Gavin Macfarlane and their 22-year-old friend Russell Jones the second all appeared in court Friday.
The three are accused of killing Aaron Friar, then dumping his body off east Antelope Road.
Grand Jury testimony revealed police believe they planned to kill Jones’ father, as well.
Today, all three suspects pleaded not guilty.
April Converse says Jones was living with her for about a year before he got arrested.
She says the public needs to know Jones is autistic.
“He didn’t even know how to fill out the paperwork to have visitors. You know he may be 22, but he can’t with his autism. He has limitations and I think everyone should know that,” April Converse said.
The suspects are expected back in court next month.