‘Layoff Aversion’ grants offered to local businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Valley businesses that are economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for special grants from a local organization.
WorkSource Rogue Valley coordinates job services in Jackson and Josephine County. On April 15, WorkSource announced they, and their partners, are giving money to help local businesses avoid layoffs. The funds don’t have to be repaid and may be available immediately.
WorkSource said the grants can be up to $10,000, but funds are limited. To apply, click the “Layoff Aversion” tab at http://www.rogueworkforce.org/resources-in-response-to-covid-19