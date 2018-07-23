Level 2 evacuation area expanded around Grave Fire

WIMER, Ore. – Officials are increasing evacuation levels for some residents near the Grave Fire.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the Grave Fire is beginning to move south. Level 3 (Go) evacuation notices have already been sent to addresses between 6392 and 7235 Pleasant Creek Road.
Deputies are expanding the area under Level 2 evacuation notice to include the following areas: 3760 to 5090 Pleasant Creek Road, 3997 to 36505 Ditch Creek Road, 155 N Ford Road to 17101 Ford Road (map sections 27, 28, and 29.)
For the moment, all other evacuation areas remain the same.
Specific evacuation locations can be found at the following website: http://joco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=37b8a655d90f4f82ba35ba107a827840
The Grave Fire is part of the Garner Complex of fires started by lightning on July 15 near Grants Pass. The combined fires have burned 11,564 acres so far. More information can be found here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935