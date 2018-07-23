Some Britt Orchestra concerts move indoors due to smoke

MEDFORD, Ore. – Due to smoky conditions, Britt Orchestra performances will temporarily move to a Medford high school.
On Monday, air quality in the Rogue Valley reached “very unhealthy” levels, according to the Department of Environmental Quality. This has prompted the Britt Festival to move the venue of some upcoming orchestra concerts to North Medford High School at 1900 N. Keene Way Dr. in Medford.
The move affects Britt Orchestra performances scheduled for July 15, 17, and 28. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Due to limited capacity, seating for ticketholders will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
“To help alleviate demand, Britt is offering credit toward other 2018 orchestra concerts or refunds in exchange for July 25 concert tickets only,” officials said. “In order to receive a credit or refund, patrons must contact the box office at 541-773-6077 or [email protected] prior to 3:00 pm, Wednesday, July 25.”
No alcohol will be allowed at the upcoming concerts due to the venue location. In addition, no concessions will be provided.
Britt president and CEO Donna Briggs says “We will reevaluate air quality conditions following the run of concerts this weekend. If conditions improve, we will move back to Jacksonville. The health and safety of our orchestra and patrons must be our first priority. We ask the public to be patient as we deal with circumstances beyond our control.”