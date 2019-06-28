Line established around Days Coffee Fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Crews are getting a hand on a wildfire burning northwest of Tiller.
The Douglas County Forest Protective Agency said on Wednesday afternoon, numerous lightning strikes occurred across their district.
Six fires were detected along the route of the storm. The largest is the Days Coffee Fire, located about six miles northwest of Tiller.
The Days Coffee Fire spread into an active logging operation and started burning fallen and de-limbed timber.
By about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, the fire grew to 70 acres in size. Thursday morning, the fire grew to 140 acres due to strong, gusty winds combined with steep slopes.
The weather between Thursday evening and Friday morning proved favorable, allowing firefighters to complete a hand line around the eastern half of the fire and control lines around the entire perimeter.
Even with an established perimeter, firefighters said they still have a lot of work to do patrolling lines and mopping up. 170 firefighters remain at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.