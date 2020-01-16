Linn County police search for missing Redding woman

LINN COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Oregon are trying to find a missing California woman.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Danielle Renee Bisnell was reported missing on December 31, 2019.
Investigators believe Bisnell was traveling through Linn County on her way back to her home in Redding on December 10, 2019. That’s the last time she contacted friends and family.
Bisnell is known to frequent Northern California, Oregon and Nevada.
Redding police shared surveillance images of Bisnell traveling with an unknown man in a minivan.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call RPD Sergeant Danny Smetak at 530-225-4218.