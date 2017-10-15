Fatal parachute crash in Beagle

Beagle, Ore.– Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parachuting incident after witnesses described seeing a sky diver lose control of his chute on his way to the landing zone.
The incident occurred on private land off the 16800 block of Antioch road in Beagle. Investigators believe the sky diver came from a small airport close to the area and that his chute malfunctioned during the drop.
More details will be released tomorrow after the family of the deceased has been contacted.
