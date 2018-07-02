Lobster Creek Fire continues to grow

Gold Beach, Ore. — Firefighters are working to contain the Lobster Creek Fire.
Firefighters continue to battle the Lobster Creek Fire, located ten miles east of Gold Beach.
The fire was estimated at 300 acres on July 1 and has spread to 446 acres as of July 2. The fire is currently at 10 percent containment.
According to the Coos Forest Protective Association, there are 150 firefighters working on the fire today with bulldozers, fire engines, crews and aircraft. The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest District says they are sending 21 local firefighters to the coast today to aid CFPA’s efforts. No homes or other structures are threatened at this time.
ODF Incident Management Team 3 has been mobilized and will take over management of the fire.
For more information on closures and fire prevention, visit CFPA at www.coosfpa.net or call the Closure Line at (541) 267-1789.