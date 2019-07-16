Home
Local Airbnb open to disaster victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – Airbnb is offering the Open Homes program to allow homeowners to host fire victims or any natural disaster victim for free.

Krista Thompson, a local Medford resident, has been offering up her home for one year.

“I did get one inquiry from the Paradise Fire of a woman who was displaced,” Thompson said.

Just one person, after multiple devastating wildfires. Thompson said, part of the problem is a lot of people don’t have access to the internet after a natural disaster.

Airbnb is working to change that by partnering with non-profits to assist people in finding homes when they don’t have access to internet.

The program is now open to more than just victims of natural disasters, volunteers and first-responders can also have a free place to stay.

“In a disaster we have first-responders and open homes is also open to those individuals and volunteers that might be coming forward to help out,” Thompson said.

For Thompson, opening up her home during a natural disaster is the easiest way for her to help.

“If I was a psychologist I would be offering help that way, but I am not, what I do have is a home,” Thompson said.

If you would like to join the program or need a place to stay, go to Airbnb’s website.

Homeowners can work within their parameters and scheduling when housing natural disaster victims.

