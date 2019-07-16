Man dies in single-vehicle crash along Table Rock Road

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Medford man died after crashing his vehicle into a pole over the weekend.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of July 14, 68-year-old Medford resident Jud Allen Dikes was driving a gold Ford Escape southbound on Table Rock Road. When Dikes approached the intersection at East Gregory Road, his vehicle veered across the road for unknown reasons.
Deputies said the Ford Escape crashed into a traffic signal pole at the southeast intersection of the road.
Dikes, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Bystanders tried to revive Dikes, but he died at the scene.
“Deputies found evidence of alcohol use at the scene,” JCSO said. “Toxicology tests will be completed by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.”