Man sentenced for robbing banks in Oregon, Washington

EUGENE, Ore. – A career criminal was sentenced for robbing several Northwest banks, including one in Medford.
The U.S. Department of Justice said 67-year-old Dannie Kay Alston pleaded guilty to robbing four banks in Washington and Oregon. One of those banks was a Wells Fargo in Medford where Alston stole over $4,600. That crime, which occurred on August 15, 2017, was preceded by a robbery in Vancouver, Washington where $2,300 was stolen.
Prosecutors said Alston went on to rob a bank in Salem before being arrested after a fourth bank robbery in Roseburg.
Investigators said in each robbery, Alston concealed his identity by wearing sunglasses and various types of hats. He’s identified as a “career offender with a criminal history spanning five decades and four states.”
Alston has previous burglary convictions in California and Texas along with robbery convictions in Oregon, California, and Florida.
On February 21, 2019, Alston pleaded guilty to committing the bank robberies. On July 16, 2019, he was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.