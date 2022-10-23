Local animal shelter sees unprecedented number of animals

PHOENIX, Ore. – The Jackson County Animal Shelter reduced its adoption fees for dogs at a special event this weekend.

The shelter says it reduced its fees after an unprecedented number of animals entered the shelter.

It says this inspired them to create the Wag-O-Ween adoption event, where fees for dogs were just 50-dollars to make some room in the shelter.

The shelter says they have seen a slowdown in adoptions recently and an increase in animals coming in.

“It’s been basically, I’d say almost this entire year. I think part of it is due to the housing crunch if you rent you can see just how many places don’t allow you to have pets, so that’s a factor, if evictions increase that could also have an impact,” said Rebecca Cohn, President of Friends of The Animal Shelter.

Cohn says this is the shelter’s 6th adoption event since April and they have been proven to be successful. With the event’s first day being their biggest day ever, adopting 14-dogs in one day.

She says just a month ago they had over 30-dogs ready for adoption and now they only have six. The Jackson County Animal Shelter expects to have more adoption events coming in December.