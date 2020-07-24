Local coaches react to OSAA’s updated guidelines

Local high school coaches are reacting to the Oregon School Activities Association’s decision to delay fall sports Wednesday.
Jim Bosworth, Football coach at North Medford high school, has been involved with the “let them play” movement all summer.
The movement’s main effort was to get high school sports started without delay.
Now, he says the right decision is worth the wait.
“We need to find a way to make this not a total loss of a season, and I don’t want it to be because we ran out of time. If you need more time to talk about it, take your time. As long as you’re talking, we’ll play ball,” says Bosworth.
The OSAA says that restrictions on football would need to be lifted by September 28th for a modified season to be possible this fall.
