Home
Local companies raise money for cancer patients

Local companies raise money for cancer patients

Local News , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- More than $70,000 has been raised to help cancer patients in the Rogue Valley.

Fifty-four local organizations came together for ‘No Shave November’ to help pay for costs that aren’t covered by insurance, like rent and special medications.

The idea is to help those families struggling financially so the cancer patients can focus on getting well.

“All these great companies here decided you know let’s get together, let’s do something,” Mark Damon, managing partner with KDP said. “People with cancer really need help, especially if they don’t have the resources really to fight the disease.”

All of the proceeds will go toward the ‘Cancer Compassion Fund’ at the Asante Foundation. If you’d still like to help, the foundation takes donations all year round and find more information here.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics