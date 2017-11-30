Local companies raise money for cancer patients

Fifty-four local organizations came together for ‘No Shave November’ to help pay for costs that aren’t covered by insurance, like rent and special medications.
The idea is to help those families struggling financially so the cancer patients can focus on getting well.
“All these great companies here decided you know let’s get together, let’s do something,” Mark Damon, managing partner with KDP said. “People with cancer really need help, especially if they don’t have the resources really to fight the disease.”
All of the proceeds will go toward the ‘Cancer Compassion Fund’ at the Asante Foundation. If you’d still like to help, the foundation takes donations all year round and find more information here.