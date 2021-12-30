Local COVID-19 cases increasing

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is seeing a steep increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Last Tuesday, there were 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county. Two days later, there were 104 new cases reported. On the morning of December 30, 185 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 26,638.

Statewide, a similar trend can be seen with 999 new cases last Tuesday and 2,231 reported this Wednesday.

Jackson County Public Health said vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19.