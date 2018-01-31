Local family asks for help after fatal crash

White City, Ore. — The family impacted by a devastating crash that happened earlier this week is asking for the community’s help.
A seven-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Highway 140 Monday night. The crash happened Monday evening, as Jordan Bailey was preparing to turn from Highway 140 onto Lakeview Drive.
Police say 23-year-old Devyn Baldovino drove up behind her and hit Bailey’s car with his truck. While Baldovino wasn’t hurt, the people in the car were. Bailey and two of her children were sent to the hospital, and her third child died at the scene.
NBC5 News spoke with a family representative Wednesday. We were told Bailey is still in the hospital, and has a long way to go. One of the children was sent up to Portland, but is expected to be released soon.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the seven-year-old’s final expenses, as well as medical bills. At this point, the family doesn’t feel comfortable releasing too much information.
You can find the family’s GoFundMe here.