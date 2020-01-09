Local filmmakers’ “Illegal The Project” to premiere in NYC

NEW YORK CITY – A film about a Rogue Valley man’s journey to the United States is being shown in New York City.
Laz Ayala and Nick Alexander’s “Illegal The Project” is a documentary not only about Ayala’s story of coming to America nearly four decades ago, but the modern stories of undocumented immigrants.
Ayala says the documentary was based on a book, titled the same name, that he’s been working on for some time. He plans a release soon.
When asked why Ayala wants to tell his story to a wide audience, he responded, “To give a voice to the immigrant story, to humanize the conversation. And to also put a spotlight on some of the myths and facts about immigrants, particularly undocumented immigrants.”
This January, Ayala and Alexander announced they’ve been invited to screen the world premiere of “Illegal” at the 9th annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival in New York City. The screening will take place on February 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Alexander said, “To everyone who has followed this movement and been a part of this film, we want to say thank you. We are excited about what’s ahead and for Illegal to reach the eyes and hearts of people around the world.
You can learn more about the documentary at http://www.illegaltheproject.org/illegal-documentary