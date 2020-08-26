Home
Local health officials discuss mask pros and cons

Local health officials discuss mask pros and cons

News

Smoke from Northern California fires is now giving Southern Oregon residents two reasons to mask up.

N-95 masks protect against both smoke and coronavirus.

But if they have filters or valves on them, they won’t stop you from expelling air droplets to people around you.

Klamath county public health says the best option with the smoke right now is to stay indoors.

Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane says, “people are still going to need their masks when they’re out and about… And if they’re having trouble breathing, they should do what we all know is a good thing to do. They should stay inside.”

Lane says the best option is to use a two ply mask.

She says face shields such as neck gaitors can actually increase the amount of coronavirus droplets being put in the air.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »