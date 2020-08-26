Smoke moves local police to give travel warnings

Local authorities say the smoke in the air is not only causing health concerns, but could impact safety.
Police in Grants Pass say with low visibility due to smoke, it’s imperative drivers to obey traffic laws and keep their headlights on.
Next week’s labor day weekend also provides a risk of more impaired drivers, police say.
That gives drivers even more of a reason to keep their headlights on while traveling.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.