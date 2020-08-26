Home
Smoke moves local police to give travel warnings

Local authorities say the smoke in the air is not only causing health concerns, but could impact safety.

Police in Grants Pass say with low visibility due to smoke, it’s imperative drivers to obey traffic laws and keep their headlights on.

Next week’s labor day weekend also provides a risk of more impaired drivers, police say.

That gives drivers even more of a reason to keep their headlights on while traveling.

