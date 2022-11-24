Local holiday markets offer alternative to Black Friday shopping

SOUTHERN OREGON – If you want to skip Black Friday this year and shop local instead, here are some opportunities.

The Ruch Holiday Market is this weekend with unique products from the Applegate’s best makers. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can find the market at the Applegate Fire Station’s community hall. A variety of goods will be for sale; from pottery, wreaths, clothing, jewelry, wood carving, and more. There will also be free coffee and hot chocolate to keep you nice and toasty.

Or you can head over to Talent. Talent Artisans and Growers is also putting on a holiday market with tons of festive and local goods. It’ll take place at Talent Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Another opportunity will happen in Ashland this Thanksgiving weekend in Ashland. The Lithia Artisans 2022 Christmas Faire is kicking off Friday morning. The 20th annual Ashland Christmas Faire will be held at the Historic Ashland Armory during the following times:

Friday, November 25: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 27: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

And don’t forget Ashland’s tree lighting ceremony in downtown Ashland at 5 p.m. Friday evening!