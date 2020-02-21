Local man pleads guilty to threatening YouTube employees

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man pleaded guilty to threatening the CEO of YouTube and other employees.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old William Gregory Douglas of Cave Junction started making threats on August 23, 2018.
Using the name “LiamXmaiLRevolutionX,” Douglas allegedly posted threatening tweets including “I would kill the 100 YouTube employees,” “you want a bigger mass casualty aka shooting let’s see what I can do,” and “return my channel you low life Sholes before someone else comes and shoots more of your employees.”
LiamXmaiLRevolutionX reportedly posted a message to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki saying “Susan I’m coming for you today #pray.”
According to the FBI, Douglas appeared in three videos where he ranted about the “Deep State” and described YouTube as a government operation.
On September 20, 2018, FBI agents arrested Douglas without incident outside a Cave Junction convenience store. He faced charges of cyberstalking and making interstate communications with the intent to extort. Douglas eventually reached an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the latter charge in a Medford courtroom on February 20, 2020.
“Threatening a mass shooting is a serious crime whether or not an individual plans to act. This is a crime that undermines Americans’ fundamental right to live and work without fear,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “We will continue to diligently respond to and prosecute criminal threats of violence to the fullest extent of the law.”
The U.S. Department of Justice said Douglas faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and three years of supervised release. He’ll be sentenced on May 14, 2020.