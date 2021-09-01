$1.6M in firefighter assistance coming to So. Oregon

SOUTHERN Ore. —Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, announced over $1.6 million in firefighter assistance, is coming to Oregon.
The funds are being allocated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
Over $500,000 is headed to Klamath Falls to help cover the cost of vehicles.
Applegate Valley Rural Fire Protection District 9, is getting over $15,000 to invest in operations and safety projects.
