$1.6M in firefighter assistance coming to So. Oregon

SOUTHERN Ore. —Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, announced over $1.6 million in firefighter assistance, is coming to Oregon.

The funds are being allocated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Over $500,000 is headed to Klamath Falls to help cover the cost of vehicles.

Applegate Valley Rural Fire Protection District 9, is getting over $15,000 to invest in operations and safety projects.

