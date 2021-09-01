West Nile Virus detected in Klamath Falls horse

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —West Nile Virus is in Klamath County. Klamath County Public Health says the first case of this year was found in a horse, in Klamath Falls.
The virus can cause weakness or paralysis in horses, as well as convulsions.
Officials are urging people in the county to take precautions against mosquitoes. This includes using mosquito spray, wearing long-sleeved shirts, and having proper screens on doors and windows.
The last time the state detected West Nile virus in horses, was 2019.
