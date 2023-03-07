150 affordable housing units could be coming to north Bend

COOS COUNTY, Ore. —North Bend is working to bring more affordable housing to the area. It’s called the North Bend Family Housing Project.

The housing authority says its the first new development there in over 30 years. This two-phased project will bring nearly 150 new affordable housing units to the south coast region.

The North Bend Housing Authority acquired the property at 2121 Madrona Street. It’s an old school that’s been vacant for 20 years.

The permanent supportive housing will target low-income individuals and homeless seniors.

“The goal is really to create a vibrant community that connects everybody together, breaks down silos, and helps people create an environment that helps them reach their highest potential,” said Matthew Vorderstrasse with the North Bend City Housing Authority.

The housing authority held a meeting on Wednesday for the community to learn more about the project.

Participants had an opportunity to provide input on development.

It hopes to have an answer on the funding in august.