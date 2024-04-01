16 hikers safe after being stranded overnight near Trucker Flats

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — 16 hikers, over half of which were minors, are safe after being stuck along the Rogue River Trail near Tucker Flats and the Rogue River Ranch Thursday night.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m. dispatch received an emergency call from Garmin International regarding an SOS alarm initiated by a Coos Bay subscriber. Per dispatch, the group of hikers were cold and wet and some of the kids were unable to continue on the trail after getting blisters.

The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team determined it was too dark to attempt to locate the group that night and planned to initiate a rescue plan the next morning.

On Friday morning two Search and Rescue members launched a Forest Service Boat at Foster Bar and traveled to Gleason Bar. The two then hiked the four and half miles toward Rogue River Ranch where they found the 16 stranded hikers. After checking the group for injuries, they all hiked back down and were transported to safety by boat back to Foster Bar.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two hikers who left the group earlier in the evening were also able to hike out safely.

