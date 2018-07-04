1800 fireworks set up for Red, White & BOOM

Central Point, Ore. — Americans are celebrating Independence Day in a variety of ways, but fireworks are what many people look forward to most.
The biggest show in Southern Oregon on the 4th is at Red, White and BOOM.
“Everybody’s always excited about them because they’re just… ya know, you get a glance at them, and they’re gone,” Lead pyro Lee Finlayson said.
In the simplest terms, fireworks are described as artwork in the sky through the use of fire and explosions.
For 17 years, lead pyro Lee Finlayson has been lighting up Red, White and BOOM with fireworks since its inception.
“If you’re here to watch fireworks… you’re in the wrong place. You need to be over with the crowd because we really don’t get to see much of it. It’s all concentrating on what’s happening right here in front of us,” Finlayson said.
1800 fireworks are planned to go off in the span of 25 minutes, with many shells offering something unique.
“Stars, rings, butterflies… there’s endless amounts of smiley faces,” Finlayson said.
Finlayson says the greatest challenge is making sure the entire shows goes according to plan.
But through his 35 years of experience with fireworks, he’s confident people will be pleased.
“It’s something that you just don’t see but a few times a year at a commercial show like this and it only lasts a few seconds so… that’s what makes them special,” Finlayson said.
Starting around 10, the show is planned to last approximately 25 minutes.
