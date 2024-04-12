28-year-old man shot after breaking in to Coos Bay home

COOS BAY, Ore. – A North Bend man was shot after breaking into a Coos Bay home early Friday morning.

According to the Coos Bay Police Department, David Holmes, 28, broke into a home located in the 700 block of Johnson Avenue just after midnight.

At the time of the break in, Holmes was armed with a golf club. He was then shot by the resident of the home.

Police say the residents did not know Holmes, who was transported by ambulance to receive medical treatment following the incident.

The North Bend Police Department, the Oregon State Police and the Coos Bay Fire Department all assisted with the call.

