500,000 Coho, Chinook Salmon to be released into Klamath River

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be joined by Tribal leaders and fisheries experts to release over 500,000 salmon into the Klamath River Tuesday.

According to CDFW, this will be the first major release of Coho Salmon into the river since the drawdown of Klamath River reservoirs as part of the dam removal currently underway.

100,000 juvenile Coho salmon and 400,000 Chinook salmon fry will be released over two days from CDFW’s Fall Creek Fish Hatchery in Siskiyou County.

Additionally CDFW says its a major milestone in the rebirth of a free-flowing, undammed Klamath river, to which these salmon will return to as adults.

Tribal leaders and experts from the Karuk Tribe, Yurok Tribe, the Shasta Indian Nation and the Quartz Valley Indian Rancheria will be present.

