Klamath County Sheriff found not guilty of ethics violations

Posted by Maximus Osburn May 10, 2024
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Ethics Commission’s investigation into Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber has concluded; he was found not guilty of any ethical violations.
Last June, Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot filed a state ethics complaint against Sheriff Kaber. The commissioner was concerned because he believed the sheriff had committed potential nepotism by directly supervising his son, who also works at the sheriff’s office. After months of back and forth, Sheriff Kaber met with the State Ethics Commission in Salem Friday morning. They voted unanimously not to move forward with the complaints and investigation. Sheriff Kaber said,
For one, I was of course happy that they agreed with me, that I did not commit any ethical violations. That would be a stain on my career and who I am as a person. Secondly, I was sad for our community because this never needed to happen. It basically tore the community apart over the last 10 months and it just didn’t need to happen.
Sheriff Kaber has already said he will not seek a third term in office this year. His son, Sergeant Ryan Kaber, who also works at the sheriff’s office, is one of seven men running for Klamath County sheriff this month.

Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
