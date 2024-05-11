Klamath County Sheriff found not guilty of ethics violations

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Ethics Commission’s investigation into Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber has concluded; he was found not guilty of any ethical violations.

Last June, Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot filed a state ethics complaint against Sheriff Kaber. The commissioner was concerned because he believed the sheriff had committed potential nepotism by directly supervising his son, who also works at the sheriff’s office. After months of back and forth, Sheriff Kaber met with the State Ethics Commission in Salem Friday morning. They voted unanimously not to move forward with the complaints and investigation. Sheriff Kaber said,

For one, I was of course happy that they agreed with me, that I did not commit any ethical violations. That would be a stain on my career and who I am as a person. Secondly, I was sad for our community because this never needed to happen. It basically tore the community apart over the last 10 months and it just didn’t need to happen.

Sheriff Kaber has already said he will not seek a third term in office this year. His son, Sergeant Ryan Kaber, who also works at the sheriff’s office, is one of seven men running for Klamath County sheriff this month.

