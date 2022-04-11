4-H’s Easter egg-stravaganza

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford 4-H Club held an Easter egg-stravaganza on Sunday, April 10th. The event had multiple Easter egg hunts, a rabbit petting zoo, games, and contests. The club noticed the amount of Easter egg hunts declined sharply because of the pandemic. So the club decided to provide one for the community.
“I think its just so great to see, we had just a great outcome with people, and I think everyone is just having a blast, so I think its something that we may consider doing in future years,” said Gavin Guyette, a 4-H Ambassador.
Organizers say the money raised from this event will go to funding the 4-H clubs spring fair, and other expenses. They say this was the first Easter egg hunt they’ve hosted and hope to do it again next year.