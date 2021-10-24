47th annual Clayfolk show takes place in Talent

TALENT, Ore. — A popular clay show was held in Talent today at the former Malmgren Garage.
The 47th annual Clayolk show brings artists between Portland and California to southern Oregon.
An organizer of the event says artists selling their artwork for the show today decided to put a portion of their profits towards Access for Almeda Fire victims.
“It’s been wonderful to meet our customers again in person because the people in this community really support the Clayfolk, and that makes it really special as an artist,” said artist Bonnie Morgan.
The event concluded by 4 p.m.
If you’re interested in learning more about it, you can visit clayfolk.org.
