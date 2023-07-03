4th annual Boomfest this 4th of July

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Expo is hosting its 4th annual 4th of July Boomfest this Tuesday.

Event organizers said they are continuing the nearly 20-year-long tradition of fireworks in Central Point with this free event.

Organizers are offering a more streamlined version of the event this year. They will be moving the excitement from the amphitheater to the south parking lot behind the Family Fun Center.

There will also be a citizen’s launch zone, hosted by Fire District 3, where people can light their own legal fireworks.

“We want to do our part and FD3 also wants to do their part to invite people to come and light fireworks because it is part of our history, it’s part of our traditions as families and making memories with our kids with sparklers and everything else so we wanted to give them a safe space to do that,” said Expo Director, Helen Baker.

Baker said gates open at 7 pm and if you are anywhere near the Expo, you’ll see the sky start to light up around 9:40 pm.

