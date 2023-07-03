Teddy Abrams gives last performance at Britt

Abrams along with being the music director of the Louisville Orchestra in Kentucky, has been spending part of each summer in Jacksonville to direct the Britt Orchestra for the past ten years.

“It’s a bittersweet night, he is just ready to move on to his next chapter and we’re of course so excited for him and so grateful for everything he has done for Britt,” said Britt CEO, Abby McKee.

Abrams has helped to bring ambitious acts and performers to Britt, like their outdoor performance at Crater Lake.

Abrams opened his final performance for Britt fans with the overture to his next project, a musical about Muhammad Ali, now destined for Broadway.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, especially for somebody like me, I didn’t grow up with the singular notion of being a Broadway composer I’ve just been very fortunate to have this opportunity and I want to do right by it,” said Abrams.