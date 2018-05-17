Porchfest love story

Grants Pass, Ore. – The love story between Craig and Susan Klekar centered around local events in our area, starting one year ago.
Last year, before the annual Porchfest music festival, Craig met Susan outside of his home in Grants Pass.
“I saw some real great potential,” Craig said.
Potential that turned into sparks at the Lake of the Woods fireworks show a few weeks later.
“That was a special time,” Susan said.”That’s when it started to get serious, like, this might have potential.”
Susan was excited about it but was hesitant because of a previous marriage.
“I had been married for 40 years to my husband Stu. He was in a nursing home for six years, then passed away,” Susan said.
But Craig was persistent and wasn’t going to let her walk away.
The couple continued to date for a few months. Then one night at the Britt Festival, everything changed.
“I said, ‘Listen up, listen up,’ real fast to the crowd around us and I asked her to marry me,” Craig said.
A few months later, the couple wed.
“I am pinching myself,” Susan said.
An unlikely pair brought together by local events.
“There’s no words to describe how I feel about this lady,” Craig said.
The couple is looking forward to opening up their home for Porchfest this year.
