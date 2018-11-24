98-year-old WWII Navy veteran laid to rest

You may have gotten to know Geraldine “Ruth” Parks in early November, when the 98-year-old was featured in NBC5’s Honor Flight series.
A memorial service for the Navy veteran was held Friday at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
Family, friends, as well as local veterans were at the cemetery Friday afternoon to honor Ruth.
She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. As a telegrapher, Ruth’s job during the war was sending and receiving messages.
She passed away the day after Veteran’s Day.
“She just loved life, had fun,” said Frank Parks, Ruth’s son. “She could make the sun shine on a rainy day.”
Ruth was the only female veteran along for the Honor Flight trip this fall.
If you’d like to read more about Ruth and her service, click here.