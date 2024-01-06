ASHLAND, Ore.- AIFF plans to hold its 2024 Film Festival this fall.

According to the Ashland Independent Film Festival, it’s almost raised $120,000. They’re hoping with the events they have coming up that they’ll hit their fundraising goal of $150,000 by January 15th.

“For this particular fundraising effort, we have January 15th scheduled because we need to begin the process of planning for the future, planning for the, you know, the festival to come and it’s not just about paying back the debt,” AIFF Executive Director Jim Fredericks said, “it’s about, you know, having the resources to do that planning and to start paying staff that we’ll need to bring on board in order to be able to make this festival happen”.

Fredericks says that it wouldn’t be feasible for AIFF to try and hold their festival in the spring like normal. He says they want to have enough time to prepare and give people the best show they can offer.

