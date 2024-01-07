Rogue X Grand Opening

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue X is finally open after years in the making.

Families in Medford and all over the Rogue Valley are now able enjoy a plethora of different activities, in the massive new building.

Five years in the making, locals behind the Rogue X project got to cut the ribbon and welcome families in for a splash.

The water recreational areas were fully heated, making it feel like the perfect time to swim some laps, float down the lazy river or even drop down on the waterslides.

Medford’s Parks and Recreation Facilities director, Rich Rosenthal said,

“Never thought this day would come, so pleased. Really excited for the public to finally be able to come in here and see it.”

He said that Rogue X is an investment in the community, in multiple ways,

“The priorities are serving the needs of Medford residents and also having a facility that helps businesses and provides economic stimulus.”

Rosenthal says that it’s meant to benefit generations to come in the Rogue Valley.

And families say they are already excited for more.

In addition to the aquatic’s activities, the eight full sized basketball courts allow for recreational versatility.

They can host basketball games, volleyball games, pickleball and even conventions or non-athletic events.

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino said,

“You have to actually be here to appreciate the immensity, the size, the value that it’s going to contribute to the community.”

Mayor Sparacino commends all the work done by those behind the project.

He says the commitment to the project will give the city of Medford opportunities that it’s never had before,

“It fits our community, it’s like it’s home here already, it’s incredible. It is going to make a huge difference in our community and not just the city of Medford but our region as a whole.”

Staff say the complex price rates are the lowest possible while still managing cost recovery.

For more information, visit the Rogue X website.

